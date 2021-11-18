IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,677 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,677 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. FBN Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.85.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 782,126 shares of company stock valued at $217,379,014. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $308.02 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $301.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

