J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given New GBX 275 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 256 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 270 ($3.53).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 289.80 ($3.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 206.40 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 282.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

