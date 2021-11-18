Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the October 14th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jackpot Digital stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15. Jackpot Digital has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

