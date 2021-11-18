Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the October 14th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Jackpot Digital stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15. Jackpot Digital has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.32.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
