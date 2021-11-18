Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 23690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Specifically, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $7,877,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

