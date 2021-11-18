Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.22. 608,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,333. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $147.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

