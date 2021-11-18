JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.95 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 537,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,356. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CLSA decreased their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com accounts for 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

