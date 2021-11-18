JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 324,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,201,356 shares.The stock last traded at $86.20 and had previously closed at $83.15.

The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.95. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of JD.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

