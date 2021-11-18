Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €7.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Enel in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.10 ($10.71).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.