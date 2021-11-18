Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.33). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adagio Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADGI opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.41.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADGI. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $225,567,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $117,128,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,060,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,138,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,094,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

