Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
JEF opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $44.47.
In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
