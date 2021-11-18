Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

JEF opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

