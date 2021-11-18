JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $17.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,892 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.