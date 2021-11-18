Jigstack Price Down 24.2% This Week (STAK)

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $23.16 million and $502,403.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jigstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jigstack has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Jigstack Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,042,241,424 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

