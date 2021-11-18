JMP Securities Boosts INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Price Target to $85.00

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INDT has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.17.

NASDAQ INDT opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -22.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

