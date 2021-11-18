JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

