Joe E. Kiani Sells 27,599 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total value of $8,317,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $300.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.61. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $303.99. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 75,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 50,004 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Masimo by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

