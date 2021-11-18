John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $150,529.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $981.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.80.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

