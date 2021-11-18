John F. Crowley Sells 24,935 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $292,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $98,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

