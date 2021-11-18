Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $15.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNCE. Raymond James raised their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,034. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 75,218 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 115,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

