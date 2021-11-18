JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 4,746 Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $2,306,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Portage Biotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $44.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portage Biotech Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

