JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to Neutral

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of SR stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

