JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $113,000 Position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 417.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 691,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.35.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

