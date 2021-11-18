JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWX. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 98,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,986,000 after buying an additional 77,745 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $36.45 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.