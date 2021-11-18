JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $88,000 Holdings in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price objective on County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.97.

ICBK stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $220.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, research analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

