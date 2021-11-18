JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $95,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,890,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,281,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,020.6% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 83,217 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 54,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $88.60 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average is $84.35.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

