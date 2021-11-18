JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oncorus were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 25.3% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 140.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 101.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, COO Stephen Harbin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Oncorus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

