JS Global Lifestyle (OTC:JGLCF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of JS Global Lifestyle (OTC:JGLCF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

JS Global Lifestyle stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. JS Global Lifestyle has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.05.

JS Global Lifestyle Company Profile

JS Global Lifestyle Co Ltd. is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it involves in the design, manufacture, marketing, export and distribution of small kitchen electrical appliances, floor care products, hard-surface steam cleaning products, small kitchen appliances and garment care products.

