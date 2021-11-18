JS Global Lifestyle (OTC:JGLCF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of JS Global Lifestyle (OTC:JGLCF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
JS Global Lifestyle stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. JS Global Lifestyle has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.05.
JS Global Lifestyle Company Profile
