Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

JMIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of JMIA opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 56,354 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

