Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Update

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the October 14th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE JP opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 million, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.53. Jupai has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter. Jupai had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jupai by 33.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupai during the third quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupai during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jupai during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

