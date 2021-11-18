Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Update

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the October 14th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE JP opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 million, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.53. Jupai has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.97.
Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter. Jupai had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 0.75%.
Jupai Company Profile
Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
