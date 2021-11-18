Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $27.70.
About Kainos Group
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.