Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

