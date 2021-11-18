Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $38,974,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $17,158,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,629.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,058 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 92.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 29.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 235,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 53,096 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $42,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $351,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $102.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.46. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $74.89 and a 12-month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.