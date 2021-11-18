Kalmar (KALM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.60 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. Kalmar has a market cap of $6.60 million and $425,617.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00003677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kalmar has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,421.73 or 1.00920061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.39 or 0.07101739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210,104 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

