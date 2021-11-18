Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post sales of $29.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.30 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $35.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.45 million to $122.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $140.99 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $180.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250,252 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,125. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.