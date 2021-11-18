KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.82.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

