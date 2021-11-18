KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBCSY. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KBC Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KBC Group to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €76.00 ($89.41) to €79.00 ($92.94) in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.69.

Get KBC Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $2.0145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.