Keith Enright Sells 555 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $41,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZI stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.87. 10,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,289.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $77.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

