Kenneth Rogozinski Buys 19,800 Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $131,868.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Rogozinski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 5,200 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $433.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 134,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth $760,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.