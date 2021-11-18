Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varta currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €97.17 ($114.31).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €113.45 ($133.47) on Wednesday. Varta has a 12-month low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a 12-month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of €121.93 and a 200 day moving average of €129.91.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

