KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

