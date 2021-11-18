Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.