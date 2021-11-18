Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $624.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 260,423 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 199,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35,508.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 124,989 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,164 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,792,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

