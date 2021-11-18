Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $624.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.40.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
