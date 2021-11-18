Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

