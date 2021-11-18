Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinross' adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2021 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. The company’s higher expected production costs in 2021 are also expected to dent results. Weak gold demand is another matter of concern.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 376,314 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,724 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after buying an additional 1,640,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,568,000 after buying an additional 1,589,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

