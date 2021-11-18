KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Up 324.4% in October

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 324.4% from the October 14th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KINS Technology Group stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. KINS Technology Group has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,425,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $17,937,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in KINS Technology Group by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 737,307 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,868,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,867,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

