Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) vs. American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Financial Comparison

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group and American Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 American Financial Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $230.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.08%. American Financial Group has a consensus price target of $126.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.13%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 23.93% 19.24% 6.84% American Financial Group 31.44% 14.99% 1.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of American Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and American Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $459.89 million 10.27 $88.42 million $6.18 33.50 American Financial Group $7.91 billion 1.51 $732.00 million $27.03 5.21

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Financial Group pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and American Financial Group has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. American Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Kinsale Capital Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr. in 1959 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

