Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the October 14th total of 907,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

KTRA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 40,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,944. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KTRA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

