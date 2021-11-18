KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report $784.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $752.40 million to $803.62 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $669.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.80. 27,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,754. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

