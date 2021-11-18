KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 11.4% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 23.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in KLA by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $2,442,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $419.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.01 and a fifty-two week high of $424.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

