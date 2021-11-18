KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.65.

KLA stock opened at $419.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.20. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $236.01 and a fifty-two week high of $424.05.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

