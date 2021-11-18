Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s current price.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.82 ($122.14).

Shares of KBX stock opened at €94.24 ($110.87) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €95.07 and a 200-day moving average of €98.59.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

