Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.18

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 25287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

KN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,739 shares of company stock worth $8,583,576. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

