Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.18

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 25287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.
KN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.
In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,739 shares of company stock worth $8,583,576. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.
About Knowles (NYSE:KN)
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
